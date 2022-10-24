Jones (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Mavericks, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Per Summers, Jones banged his knee during Sunday's contest against Utah, though it didn't appear to impact him as he scored nine points across 35 minutes -- both season highs. Regardless, New Orleans likely will operate with the utmost caution, which may mean keeping the second-year forward sidelined for a game or two. Zion Williamson (hip) and Brandon Ingram (head) are also questionable, so it's possible the Pelicans will be without three starters for their showdown with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.