Jones is questionable for Wednesday's game in Atlanta due to right ankle soreness.

Pelicans' head coach James Borrego said after Tuesday's loss to the Lakers that Jones was in danger of sitting out Wednesday's game due to the ankle issue, and now he's officially being listed as questionable. With both Jones and Trey Murphy (back) uncertain for Wednesday's game, Jordan Poole could see a sizeable uptick in minutes in a potential starting role versus the Hawks.