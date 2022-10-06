Jones (ribs) returned to practice Thursday but is still questionable for Friday's preseason game against the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Jones exited Tuesday's preseason game with a rib contusion but returned to practice Thursday. While it is unclear if he will play Friday, this is certainly a good sign that he will likely not miss any regular season action.
