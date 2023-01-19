Jones (back) is questionable for Friday's game against Orlando, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Jones has missed the last four games due to a back contusion but seems to be making some progress in his recovery, as he's questionable for Friday's game after being listed as doubtful ahead of recent matchups. If Jones is unavailable against the Magic, Dyson Daniels will likely continue to start for New Orleans.
