Jones (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Jones has been upgraded to questionable and could snap an eight-game absence due to a right calf strain. If the 27-year-old forward returns, Micah Peavy and Bryce McGowens will likely see a dip in minutes. Jones has averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances, though he could face restrictions if he's cleared to return.