Jones is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to lower-back spasms.

Jones may have tweaked his back during the Pelicans' 118-115 loss to the Mavericks on Friday, when he posted seven points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 32 minutes. If he's unable to play, then Saddiq Bey and Jordan Hawkins would be candidates to enter the Pelicans' starting lineup.