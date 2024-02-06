Jones supplied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 138-100 win over the Raptors.

Jones posted his 22nd game of the season with single-digit scoring, but he showed no signs of lingering groin soreness, which had cost him two games prior. Jones is hitting a career-best 39.2 percent of 3.5 threes per game this season, and represents a solid connective piece in the Pelicans' offense regardless of his scoring impact.