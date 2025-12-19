Jones totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and eight steals in 38 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 133-128 overtime win over Houston.

Jones showed exactly why he's going to be in such high demand at the trade deadline, and that's if the Pelicans decide to move him -- there's been no indication of that from New Orleans yet. Jones recorded a career-high eight steals in the comeback win, and continues to provide a huge lift on both ends of the court for the franchise.