Jones closed Wednesday's 120-102 loss to the Lakers with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes.

Jones' offense comes and goes, but he has scored in double digits in three of his last four games. As for his defense, Jones has been elite with an average of 2.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game over his last nine contests. His minutes will remain high for the foreseeable future with Zion Williamson (hamstring) suffering a setback.