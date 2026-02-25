Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Records five steals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones produced five points (1-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and five steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over the Warriors.
Jones recorded at least five steals for the second time this season -- he snatched eight back on Dec. 18. Jones has been a little underwhelming for the most part in recent weeks, however, as he's averaging 7.3 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Rough shooting continues•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Hits season-high four treys in loss•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Hands out five dimes in 27 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Brings defense, assists in return•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Available Friday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Iffy for Friday•