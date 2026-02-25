Jones produced five points (1-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and five steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over the Warriors.

Jones recorded at least five steals for the second time this season -- he snatched eight back on Dec. 18. Jones has been a little underwhelming for the most part in recent weeks, however, as he's averaging 7.3 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes per contest.