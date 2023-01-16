Jones (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Jones, who was initially listed as questionable, will miss a third straight game due to a back contusion. Dyson Daniels will presumably draw another start in Jones' absence. Per Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com, head coach Willie Green said Monday that Jones "is doing good," but it's unclear when the second-year forward will suit up again, though his next chance to do so will come Wednesday against Miami.