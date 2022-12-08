Jones (ankle) is out Friday's game against the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones will miss his fourth straight game Friday due to a left ankle sprain. Dyson Daniels has started all three games in his absence. Jones' next opportunity to play is Sunday's game against Phoenix.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Won't suit up Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Likely out versus Detroit•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: No practice participation Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Out Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Officially out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Unlikely to play Friday•