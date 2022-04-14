Jones produced 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-103 win over San Antonio.

Jones was largely responsible for covering Dejounte Murray in the play-in contest, and he held the star guard to a 5-for-19 shooting line and a modest 16 points. Jones recorded a pair of blocks and steals and added a 5-for-7 shooting line along with 12 points on offense. The rookie could be a difference-maker in Friday's play-in contest against the Clippers as he's likely to be tasked with the tough defensive assignment of containing Paul George.