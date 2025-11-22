Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Ruled out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Jones will sit out the second leg of a back-to-back due to a bum back, but maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Monday's matchup with the Bulls. Saddiq Bey will likely start with Jones out and there will be more minutes available for Jordan Hawkins.
