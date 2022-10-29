Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Jones was considered a game-time decision but will ultimately miss a second straight game due to a knee injury. Zion Williamson (hip) and Brandon Ingram (concussion) are also out, so Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall will likely remain in the starting lineup. However, CJ McCollum figures to be the Pelicans' go-to playmaker.
