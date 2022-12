Jones has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Jones appeared in the last six games and averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 29.0 minutes per game. However, he'll be unavailable for at least one game due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. Dyson Daniels (illness) is questionable, so Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall are candidates to see increased roles against Indiana.