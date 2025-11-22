Jones (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Jones will sit out the second leg of a back-to-back set due to a back issue, but maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Monday's matchup with the Bulls. Saddiq Bey will likely start with Jones out, while Micah Peavy and Jordan Hawkins could also see increased minutes.