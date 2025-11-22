Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Ruled out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Jones will sit out the second leg of a back-to-back set due to a back issue, but maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Monday's matchup with the Bulls. Saddiq Bey will likely start with Jones out, while Micah Peavy and Jordan Hawkins could also see increased minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Rough shooting night•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Drops 11 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Scores 11 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Scores 11 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Flirts with double-double in loss•