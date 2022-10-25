Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Mavericks.

Jones banged knees with an opponent during Sunday's loss to Utah and is listed as out for Tuesday's contest due to a hyperextension of his right knee. Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Zion Williamson (hip/back) are also out, so CJ McCollum will presumably have to lead the Pelicans offense against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Jones' next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Suns, but his availability moving forward is currently unclear.