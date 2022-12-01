Jones won't return to Wednesday's game against Toronto due to left ankle soreness.
Jones posted 12 points, four rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes before heading to the locker room. Jones' injury doesn't appear to be too severe, as the Pelicans are probably exercising caution due to being up big on the Raptors late in the third quarter.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Has stellar defensive performance•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Muted effort in victory•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Puts up 17 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Drops 17 points in victory•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Impressive all-around showing•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Totals three steals in return•