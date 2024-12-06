Jones is starting Thursday's game against the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones has been cleared to make his first appearance since Oct. 29, and although he'll be on a minutes restriction Thursday, the club has elected to slot him back in with the first unit. As reported earlier, he'll log around 30 minutes in his first game back from a shoulder strain.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Will be limited Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Suiting up against Phoenix•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Officially questionable•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Trending towards return Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Remaining sidelined Monday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Upgraded to doubtful•