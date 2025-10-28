Jones scored 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added two rebounds over 23 minutes in Monday's 122-90 loss to Boston.

Jones' production may have been a victim of game script, as he and all the starters were likely pulled due to the blowout nature of the second half. However, he was able to bounce back in the three-pointers category, drilling two in four attempts after missing all five of his attempts Friday against the Spurs.