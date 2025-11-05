Jones closed Tuesday's 116-112 win over the Hornets with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes.

With Zion Williamson (hamstring) expected to miss at least one week, Jones could potentially see a short-term boost in offensive usage. But even on the nights in which he's not too involved offensively, most of Jones' fantasy appeal comes from his defensive upside and ability to knock down three-pointers.