Jones recorded 15 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 128-125 overtime win over the Thunder.

Jones has value for the Pelicans as a three-and-D threat on the wing, but the numbers hadn't been good enough to make him valuable in most fantasy formats. In fact, this was the first time he reached the 15-point mark since Nov. 18. He's averaging 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in December.