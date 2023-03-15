Jones finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 loss to the Lakers.

Jones reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 31 and delivered a solid outing on both ends of the court despite the loss. Firmly entrenched as a starter in a struggling Pelicans team, Jones has scored in double digits in four of his last five games and is averaging 11.6 points with 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a combined 2.1 steals-plus-blocks per game since the start of March.