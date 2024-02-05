Jones (adductor) remains listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors, and a decision on his status will be made following warmups in advance of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Jones was a full participant in Friday's practice and was on the court for Monday's morning shootaround, so he appears likelier than not to suit up Monday. The third-year forward has missed the Pelicans' last two games with right adductor soreness, which has allowed Trey Murphy to pick up a pair of starts.