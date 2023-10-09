Jones is expected to play under 20 minutes during Tuesday's preseason opener against the Magic, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Willie Green said all of the Pelicans' starters are expected to suit up and play under 20 minutes, so it should be a good opportunity for the first unit to develop some chemistry before the regular season. Jones has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the NBA over his first two seasons, but his offensive game remains a work in progress. With Zion Williamson healthy, it'll be difficult for Jones to make strides offensively, but he should remain an elite source of steals for fantasy players in category leagues.