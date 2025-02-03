Jones (shoulder) was spotted getting up some shots at Monday's morning shootaround, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones remains without a timetable as he recovers from a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder. This is a sign that he's trending in the right direction, however, as Guillory notes that this is the first time he's been able to do anything on the court since the diagnosis.
