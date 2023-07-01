Jones agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract to stay with the Pelicans on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
The Pelicans declined his team option Thursday, but their plan was always to re-sign him to an extension. Jones is likely to play a big role for the Pelicans, as he's elite defensively but can also space the floor and facilitate on the wings. Last season, Jones compiled averages of 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 three-pointers.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Submits career-high 35 in win•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Supplies well-rounded line in win•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Bounces back in steals column•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Falls flat Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Scores 20 points Tuesday•