Jones agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract to stay with the Pelicans on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Pelicans declined his team option Thursday, but their plan was always to re-sign him to an extension. Jones is likely to play a big role for the Pelicans, as he's elite defensively but can also space the floor and facilitate on the wings. Last season, Jones compiled averages of 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 three-pointers.