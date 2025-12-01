Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Still out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (calf) won't play Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
Jones is set to miss his sixth straight game Tuesday, and it's not a great sign that he's getting ruled out 24 hours in advance of tip-off. He should be considered doubtful for Thursday's rematch with the Timberwolves.
