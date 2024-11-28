Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Jones hasn't played since Oct. 29 but appears to be nearing a return to game action after participating in non-contact parts of recent practices. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday in New York, but that's the first half of a back-to-back set.
