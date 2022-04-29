Jones amassed 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Suns.

The points, assists and steals were all new playoff highs for the rookie, but Jones' performance wasn't enough to force a Game 7. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.3 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals over six games against Phoenix, and while he should remain in a complementary role behind CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram next season, the Pelicans will be looking for Jones to take a step forward.