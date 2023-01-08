Jones provided 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and five steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 loss to Dallas.

Jones was productive on both ends of the floor in the loss, racking up a season-high five steals and 16 points. With a number of primary options currently on the sideline, Jones is going to shoulder more offensive responsibility, at least for the short term. His fantasy value hinges on his ability to rack up steals but any additional offensive production is a bonus for managers.