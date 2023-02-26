Jones had six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 13 minutes during Saturday's 128-106 loss to the Knicks.

Jones was terrible once again Saturday, continuing what has been a frustrating period for fantasy managers. Although he is just outside the top 100 for the season, his only positive category is steals. The Pelicans have lost four of their past five games and to say it hasn't been pretty is putting it nicely. While Jones will almost certainly be better than this, the fact remains he is buried when it comes to the offensive pecking order. If steals are not high on your list of priorities, Jones can be left for someone else to deal with.