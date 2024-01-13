Jones finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Friday's 125-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Jones ended Friday with another passive performance, continuing his recent struggles. After a hot start to the season, Jones has been unable to maintain his momentum, sitting well outside the top 150 in standard leagues over the past month. Despite the defensive upside, Jones should be viewed as nothing more than a steals specialist at this point, making him expendable in some 12-team leagues.