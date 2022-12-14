Jones produced six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 loss to the Jazz.

Jones returned to action Tuesday but saw just 20 minutes in the loss. While he was on a minute restriction, managers would have been hoping for more than this in terms of production. It's been an inconsistent season thus far for Jones, coming off what was an impressive rookie campaign. His value is primarily tied to his defensive output, something that has been sporadic across the first quarter of the season. He remains a viable 12-team asset but is certainly not going to fit every team build.