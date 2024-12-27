Jones closed Thursday's 128-111 loss to the Rockets with 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes.

Jones had a strong showing when it comes to the peripheral stats with his six boards and seven dimes, but the fact that he ended with more field goal attempts than points scored isn't the best recipe for success. The four-year veteran has scored in double digits in six of his last nine appearances since returning from an extended absence due to a shoulder injury. Jones should remain valuable in most formats, but particularly category-based ones, if he continues to mix up solid scoring performances with strong contributions in secondary categories, such as rebounds, assists and steals.