Jones tallied a career-high 35 points (11-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 44 minutes in Wednesday's 138-131 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

After hitting the 20-point mark just once in his prior 27 games dating back to Feb. 2 and putting up double-digit field-goal attempts just four times over that stretch, Jones came out of nowhere to scale up his usage and improve his overall efficiency en route to a new personal-best scoring total. Given that Jones is shooting just 46.3 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from the three-point line for the season and typically handles a more tertiary role on the offensive end, fantasy players are probably best off viewing the 35-point eruption as a major outlier. Jones does have value as a streaming option on the defensive end, but managers who deployed him Wednesday were probably counting on him for steals production rather than blocks, as he's averaging a modest 0.6 rejections per game on the season.