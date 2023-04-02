Jones finished Saturday's 122-114 win over the Clippers with 12 points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes.

Jones reached double figures in the scoring column for the second time in seven games, and while fantasy managers aren't rostering him for his offensive contributions, he hasn't been producing eye-popping numbers on the defensive end of late, either. Even after making a mark in both of the defensive categories Saturday, Jones is averaging just 0.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in that same seven-game stretch.