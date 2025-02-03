Jones (shoulder) was spotted getting up some shots during the Pelicans' morning shootaround Monday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Jones remains without a timetable to make his return to game action as he recovers from the posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder that he sustained Jan. 8. Guillory notes that Jones' presence at shootaround marks the first time that the forward has been able to do anything on the court since suffering the injury. He's still likely weeks away from playing, and a clearer return date won't come into focus until he's taking contact in practices.