Jones posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 123-108 loss to Sacramento.

Jones did a little of everything Monday, supplementing his 13 points with a team-leading eight assists while finishing second on the Pelicans with eight boards. The assist total tied a career-high mark, and the rebound total was his fourth-highest of the campaign. Jones' strength is typically his defense, and he chipped in there too, notching both a block and a steal. He typically won't score this much -- prior to Monday, Jones hadn't scored more than 11 points since Jan. 31 -- and he's really only rosterable in fantasy for his ability to post valuable defensive stats.