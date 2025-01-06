Jones logged 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 victory over the Wizards.

Herbert made his usual impact as a three-and-D presence from New Orleans" first unit, hitting one three and collecting four defensive stoppers Sunday. Through his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old forward is now averaging 11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.2 threes. Jones should continue absorbing additional playmaking responsibilities until Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) finally get back on the court for the Pelicans, but the extra usage might be hurting his efficiency, as Jones is shooting just 31.6 percent from downtown during this period.