Jones logged four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 114-105 victory over the Warriors.

Jones moved straight into the starting lineup Friday, returning after missing the past four games due to a knee injury. While he did manage just four points, he dialed things up on the defensive end, recording a season-high three steals. Anyone who drafted him this season did so in the hope he could bolster their steal numbers. Up until this game, he had failed to record a single steal and so this was certainly a welcome sight.