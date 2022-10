Jones ended with seven points (2-3 FG, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Friday's 124-112 win over the Hornets.

Jones was efficient in his limited opportunities, as Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson stole the show on offense. He's attempted just 10 shots through his first two games of the season but has logged 28 and 32 minutes, respectively. It's also worth noting he's swatted three shots in two games to kick off the new campaign.