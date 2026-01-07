Interim head coach James Borrego said after Tuesday's 111-103 loss to the Lakers that Jones is uncertain for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to right ankle injury management, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. He finished Tuesday's contest with three points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes.

Jones returned from a seven-game absence due to a sprained right ankle Tuesday and showed some signs of rust, struggling to find his rhythm on the offensive end. It's encouraging that the 27-year-old forward didn't operate under a minutes restriction during his return, though he should be considered questionable for the second leg of this back-to-back set until New Orleans offers an update on his status.