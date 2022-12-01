Pelicans coach Willie Green said Jones (ankle) didn't practice Thursday and is unlikely to play in Thursday's game versus the Spurs, Andrew Lopez reports.

Jones will likely miss his first game since Nov. 2 due to a left ankle injury he suffered in Wednesday's game against Toronto. Trey Murphy will likely see extended playing time in his absence. Jones' next chance to play will be Sunday's game against the Nuggets if he's unavailable Friday.