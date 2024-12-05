Coach Willie Green said that Jones (shoulder) will operate under a minutes restriction in Thursday's game against the Suns, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. "They'll [Jones and Ingram] be probably right at 30, maybe a little under or over that."

Jones will return to action after an 18-game absence due to a right shoulder strain. However, he will be limited to around 30 minutes as he works his way back to playing form. Jones has appeared in only four regular-season outings this year, and he has averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 assists across 28.3 minutes per game.