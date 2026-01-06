Jones (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Jones is all set to return from a seven-game absence with a sprained right ankle. It's possible the Pelicans have a minutes restriction in mind for the forward, but it's worth noting that Saddiq Bey (hip) is out. Over his last six appearances, Jones has averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals in 22.0 minutes per game.