Jones (illness) is available to face the Cavaliers on Thursday.

The Pelicans will be shorthanded in the frontcourt, but having Jones available should provide quite a boost on both sides of the ball, particularly due to his ability to defend multiple positions. Jones has started in each of his 25 appearances this season, averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, and that figures to be the case again Thursday.