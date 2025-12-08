Jones (calf) is available for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Jones will shed his questionable tag and snap an eight-game absence due to a right calf injury. With the 27-year-old forward back in action, Bryce McGowens will likely slide back to the bench, while Micah Peavy may see a dip in playing time. Through 16 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, Jones has averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.3 minutes per contest.