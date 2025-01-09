Jones (shoulder) is listed as out for Friday's game versus the 76ers.
Jones will miss Friday's contest after suffering a right shoulder sprain against Portland on Wednesday. Brandon Boston and Javonte Green are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Jones' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Boston.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Heads to locker room•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Totals four defensive counters•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Solid all-around performance•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Stuffs stat sheet but shoots poorly•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Busy at both ends of court Sunday•